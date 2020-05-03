Over 200 new COVID-19 cases in Chennai as Tamil Nadu records highest single-day spike

Image Source : PTI Over 200 new COVID-19 cases in Chennai

Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases as 266 new cases were confirmed, out of which, 203 COVID-19 cases were tested in Chennai. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is 3,023, while 1,611 are active cases. The deadly contagious virus has claimed 30 lives in the state.

Meanwhile, Chennai's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,458, making it the worst-hit coronavirus city in the state. 1,196 are active COVID-19 cases in the state capital while 250 patients have been recovered so far. The coronavirus has claimed 17 lives in the city.

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: District-wise list

Tamil Nadu records highest single-day spike

