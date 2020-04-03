Image Source : PTI 6 out of 28 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test coronavirus positive in Agra

At least six out of 28 people, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. With the fresh positive cases of COVID-19, Agra's total tally is now at 18. According to Prabhu N Singh, District Magistrate Agra, eight people have so far recovered and have been discharged from the hospitals. On Thursday, two absconding persons, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, were held in Greater Noida and quarantined, police said.

Two others, who had provided shelter to the Jamaat attendees, were also arrested and quarantined, they added. The two Jamaat attendees had absconded from Rajasthan's Alwar, where eight others who had participated in the religious congregation have been arrested.

The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz (headquarters) in Nizamuddin West has emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus as over 180 people who had attended the religious congregation have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi alone, while several other participants across the country are suspected to be infected with the virus.

The police have come to know that the three other absconding persons are residents of Loni in adjoining Ghaziabad district and the inputs have been shared with the police there, a spokesperson said.

Legal proceedings are underway against those who provided shelter to Azam and Khan, and all four have been quarantined, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 last month to combat the pandemic, with the British-era law stipulating legal action against those hiding information about suspected COVID-19 carriers.

