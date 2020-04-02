Rajasthan reports 9 fresh COVID-19 cases; 7 came in close contact with Tablighi Jamaat attendee

Image Source : PTI Tablighi Jamaat attendee in Ramganj infected 17 people: Rajasthan Health Department

Rajasthan reported nine fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday, with this the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state mounted to 129 while no causality has been reported yet. Meanwhile, three coronavirus patients have been recovered and discharged from hospitals.

According to Rajasthan Health Department, seven people are from Ramganj area of Jaipur’s walled city, and one each from Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu. All the seven people from Ramganj, among the new coronavirus cases, came in close contact with a Tablighi Jamaat attendee who came from Nizamuddin Markaz.

As per the department report, he had also infected 17 people in Rajasthan. The Tablighi Jamaat attendee had tested positive in Jhunjhunu.

Jaipur has now become a major hotspot in the country with nearly 40 cases and around 30 of which have been reported from the Ramganj area, a densely populated locality.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Jaipur district and the curfew in the walled city of Jaipur has been extended indefinitely.

