Coronavirus suspect commits suicide, jumps off 7th floor of Safdarjung Hospital

A coronavirus suspect committed suicide at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Wednesday. The man, hailing from Punjab, had returned from Sydney this evening. Tanveer, as identified, was brought to SSB Building in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on arrival. It was 9 pm when he jumped off the seventh floor of the SSB Building. An investigation is underway.

His samples were taken and sent for testing. His reports are still awaited. In an official statement, the hospital said, "It is submitted that Today information was received at PS- Safdarjung Enclave vide DD No.42A that a Corona patient has committed suicide by jumping from the SSB building. Deceased has been identified as age about 35 years male."

"It has been informed by Nodal Officer that he was admitted today at about 9 PM only as a suspected Corona patient from IGI Airport. He came from Sydney from Flight No. AI-301. He was staying in Sydney for last one year. He was having a headache," the statement added.

