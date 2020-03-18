BREAKING: PM Modi to address the nation on Coronavirus at 8 PM tomorrow

PM Modi/File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the Coronavirus outbreak in India on Thursday at 8 PM. During his address, the prime minister will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

Earlier today, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain Coronavirus and ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed. The prime minister emphasized on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organizations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next. He expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various State Governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with the aviation sector, municipal staff and others.

