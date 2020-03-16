PM Modi's morale booster as India fights Coronavirus

PM Modi has said that many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19.

Highlighting India's efforts towards dealing with the deadly coronavirus, PM Modi on Monday took to Twitter and said many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19. This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19.

The Prime Minister also responded to random tweets where people shared how they were putting up a fight to combat coronavirus by cancelling or rescheduling meetings and lauded their efforts.

Replying to a Twitter user, PM Modi said, "At all levels, various authorities are working in sync to ensure COVID-19 does not spread. No stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy."

"Our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers are putting great efforts. They are out there, helping people. We will always cherish their contribution," PM Modi said while responding to a senior journalist on Twitter.

"Responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19. I am sure our citizens will not do any thing that puts the lives of others in danger," the Prime Minister added.

"Doing our best to ensure everyone is healthy and those showing symptoms get proper care," PM Modi ensured.

