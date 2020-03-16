Assam to close all national parks, tiger reserves and sanctuaries between March 17 to 29 due to COVID 19

Assam government closes all tiger reserves, national parks amid coronavirus pandemic (Representational image)

In wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, the Assam Government on Monday decided to shut down all Tiger reserves, sanctuaries and national parks in the state. The same will remain closed between March 17 to 29, to avoid the spread of COVID 19.

On Sunday, the Assam administration decided that all schools, colleges, universities, gyms, swimming pools, and cinema halls will remain closed in the state till March 29. Assam Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna had made the announcement on Sunday.

Moreover, except state board and CBSE boards, all other examinations have been postponed in the view of COVID-19.

This decision comes as a preventive measure by the state government after the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 107 in India. The COVID-19 virus has claimed two lives in the country so far.

However, no positive cases have been reported in Assam so far. Till now, 13 states have been affected by the deadly coronavirus in India. Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are most hit among all.

