BREAKING: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams postponed due to Coronavirus; to be rescheduled after March 31

BREAKING: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed CBSE Class 12, CBSE Class 10 Board exams due to Coronavirus outbreak in India. The Class 10, Class 12 CBSE Board exams will now be rescheduled after March 31. The decision comes after the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD) ordered the board to postpone exams.

Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams postponed: CBSE statement

"All ongoing CBSE examinations in India and abroad postponed till March 31 and will be rescheduled thereafter... after an assessment of the situation. All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

HRD Ministry's statement

"While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," HRD secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.

