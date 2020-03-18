HRD Ministry orders CBSE, all educational institutions to postpone exams till Mar 31 amid coronavirus

Image Source : FILE Representational Image

The HRD Ministry has ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and all educational institutions to postpone exams till March 31, amid coronavirus outbreak. The CBSE Board exams that started off on February 24 were scheduled to continue till April 14. The CBSE board exams have been continuing despite the precautions being taken to check the spread of Coronavirus by shutting down schools, colleges and educational institutes in states across India.

In an official communication, HRD Secretary Amit Khare said: "While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents."

"All the ongoing examinations, including CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) board exams, be postponed till March 31 and rescheduled thereafter," he added.

Minutes later, CBSE came out with a statement announcing that CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 and 12 students have been postponed. The Board exams will now be rescheduled after March 31.

"All ongoing CBSE examinations in India and abroad postponed till March 31 and will be rescheduled thereafter... after an assessment of the situation," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said. All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period, he added.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams postponed due to Coronavirus; to be rescheduled after March 31