Image Source : PTI (FILE) Train services to remain suspended till May 17: Southern Railway (Representative image)

Operation of train services, barring special services carrying migrant workers, tourists and students, would continue to remain suspended till the lockdown extension ending on May 17, Southern Railway said on Saturday.

It said the special trains were being operated only with the authorisation of the state governments concerned.

Only passengers identified as asymptomatic would be allowed to board the trains, it said in a press release.

The Southern Railway appealed to the public to extend their cooperation and not visit any railway station for any purpose as they would remain non functional.

Booking offices and reservations would be closed,it said.

Southern Railways would endeavour to ensure social distancing and hygiene with the cooperation of passengers.

In its measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Centre on Friday announced a 'limited' lock-down, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services would continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4.

WATCH | Special train carrying migrant workers departs from Sabarmati for Agra

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage