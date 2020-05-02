Coronavirus in India: Over 10,000 COVID-19 patients recover; 26,535 active cases. Check state-wise list

The number of recovered patients of coronavirus in India has reached 10,018, out of 37,776 total COVID-19 cases reported in India so far. Meanwhile, the number of active cases stands at 26,535 and the deadly contagious virus has claimed 1,223 lives in the country. Earlier on Friday, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said that the recovery rate of coronavirus in India has improved as it stands at 25.19 per cent now.
"The recovery rate is now 25.19 per cent. A progressive recovery rate has been observed. The recovery rate of COVID-19 cases stands at 25.19 per cent which was 13.06 per cent 14 days ago," he said while briefing the media on Friday, over the COVID-19 crisis in India.
Coronavirus in India: State-wise list
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|16
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1525
|441
|33
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|Bihar
|471
|98
|3
|Chandigarh
|88
|17
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|43
|36
|0
|Delhi
|3738
|1167
|61
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|4721
|735
|236
|Haryana
|360
|227
|4
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|30
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|639
|247
|8
|Jharkhand
|111
|20
|3
|Karnataka
|598
|255
|25
|Kerala
|498
|392
|4
|Ladakh
|22
|17
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2719
|524
|145
|Maharashtra
|11506
|1879
|485
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|154
|55
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|Punjab
|772
|112
|20
|Rajasthan
|2666
|1116
|62
|Tamil Nadu
|2526
|1312
|28
|Telengana
|1057
|441
|26
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|58
|37
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|2455
|656
|43
|West Bengal
|795
|139
|33
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|37776*
|10018
|1223
|*105 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR