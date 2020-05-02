Coronavirus in India: Over 10,000 COVID-19 patients recover; 26,535 active cases. Check state-wise list

Over 10,000 COVID-19 patients recovered

The number of recovered patients of coronavirus in India has reached 10,018, out of 37,776 total COVID-19 cases reported in India so far. Meanwhile, the number of active cases stands at 26,535 and the deadly contagious virus has claimed 1,223 lives in the country. Earlier on Friday, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said that the recovery rate of coronavirus in India has improved as it stands at 25.19 per cent now.

"The recovery rate is now 25.19 per cent. A progressive recovery rate has been observed. The recovery rate of COVID-19 cases stands at 25.19 per cent which was 13.06 per cent 14 days ago," he said while briefing the media on Friday, over the COVID-19 crisis in India.

Coronavirus in India: State-wise list

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 16 0 Andhra Pradesh 1525 441 33 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 43 32 1 Bihar 471 98 3 Chandigarh 88 17 0 Chhattisgarh 43 36 0 Delhi 3738 1167 61 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 4721 735 236 Haryana 360 227 4 Himachal Pradesh 40 30 1 Jammu and Kashmir 639 247 8 Jharkhand 111 20 3 Karnataka 598 255 25 Kerala 498 392 4 Ladakh 22 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 2719 524 145 Maharashtra 11506 1879 485 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 154 55 1 Puducherry 8 5 0 Punjab 772 112 20 Rajasthan 2666 1116 62 Tamil Nadu 2526 1312 28 Telengana 1057 441 26 Tripura 2 2 0 Uttarakhand 58 37 0 Uttar Pradesh 2455 656 43 West Bengal 795 139 33 Total number of confirmed cases in India 37776* 10018 1223 *105 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

