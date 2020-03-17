Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: Section 144 in Nashik; 2 more suspected cases admitted

Two more persons with coronavirus -like symptoms were admitted to the district civil hospital here in Maharashtra on Monday, while section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) was imposed in the city to check the spread of the disease.

According to hospital sources, with these two new admissions, as many as eight patients were receiving treatment at the hospital at present. Meanwhile, district collector Suraj Mandhare said at a press conference that till date, tests were conducted on 23 coronavirus suspects.

Among them, reports of 20 came negative, while those of the remaining three were awaited, he said. He appealed to people not to visit government offices for their works and instead take information about their pending works through WhatsApp.

Mandhare said arrangements have been made in the district for 60 patients at present and this number will be increased to 150-200 patients. The administration will also Army Hospital, he said.

Teams of the NMC, the Zilla Parishad (ZP), district administration employees and police personnel are being formed to monitor the coronavirus situation, he informed.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to close all parks and gardens in the city from March 17 to March 31.

All sanitary workers of the NMC will be given masks and sanitisers, officials said.

At various hospitals in the city, 52 beds are available in isolation wards, a release by the NMC stated.

Police have imposed Section 144 of the CrPc, banning assembly of people, under the jurisdiction of the city police commissionerate. Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxmikant Patil issued a notification in this regard.

The order is applicable to shopping malls, cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums and auditoriums, but excludes grocery stores and shops selling medicines, milk, vegetables and other essential commodities, police said.

The order came into effect on March 15 and will be applicable till March 31.

The Saptashring Niwasini Trust and Nanduri/Saptashring Garh Gram Panchayat have decided to cancel the upcoming ''Chaitrotsav 2020'' in view of the coronavirus threat. The festival, an annual event, was scheduled from April 2 to 8.

Seven to eight lakh devotees from Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik districts and other parts of Maharashtra besides several states were expected to attend the festival.

