Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, taking total to 10 in state

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates

The total number of deaths due to coronavirus across the world has crossed the 7,000 mark. According to data, the total number of deaths across the globe were recorded at 7,071, out of 179,814 total cases. Meanwhile in India, 9 of the 12 persons admitted at the isolation ward of a government hospital in West Bengal were released after they tested negative for the coronavirus. Of the remaining three, 2 tested positive for type-B influenza, while the third person was diagnosed with swine flu.

Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka have so far reported positive cases of coronavirus, wherein the patients have been quarantined, or have been admitted to the hospital.

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates:

08:05 am: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan spike to 183​

08:04 am: France to introduce restrictions on movement starting from 11:00 GMT on Tuesday for 15 days, to try to curb the spread of COVID-19, says French President Emmanuel Macron

08:02 am: Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

08:01 am: 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus​

07:59 am: EU borders, Schengen zone to be closed for 30 days, says French President

07:53 am: Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka; total 10 positive cases in the state, says Karnataka Health Department

Also Read | France says people must stay home to slow spread of coronavirus

Also Read | Trump hails COVID-19 research as coronavirus vaccine makes 1st clinical trial​