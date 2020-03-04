Image Source : PTI Coronavirus scare: 11 quarantined at Jaipur hospital, samples sent for testing

At least 11 people, including 4 foreign natives were quarantined at a hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday, amid rising fears of coronavirus. According to officials, samples of all 11 people had been taken and were sent for testing possible exposure to coronavirus after they self-reported for screening. Of the 11 who have been quarantined, two are Italians, one Japanese, one from Hong Kong and seven are Indians.

"They have been quarantined at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital. Their test report will come on Wednesday," SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr. DS Meena said.

The four foreigners have travel history to Japan and countries in Southeast Asia that have reported coronavirus cases, the officials said. They, however, did not give details about the travel history of the seven Indians who have been quarantined.

The principal of SMS medical college Dr Sudhir Bhandari said the 11 do not have coronavirus symptoms but they were screened and quarantined because of their travel history.

"They are asymptomatic and are fully stable but they have a travel history so they have come. They have been quarantined till their test reports come," Bhandari said.

Earlier, in Jaipur, an Italian couple was tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted at SMS hospital.

The NIV Pune has confirmed that the Italian man has coronavirus and the sample of his wife, who was tested positive by SMS medical college on Tuesday, were sent to NIV and the report is expected on Wednesday.

