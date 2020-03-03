Health Minister appeals everyone to use Coronavirus helpline

Image Source : FILE Health Minister appeals Indians to use Coronavirus helpline

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that the government is monitoring coronavirus situation with alertness. There have been confirmation of 12 cases of Coronavirus in India. Harsh Vardhan said that the government is in touch from officials from Health Secretary to even District Magistrates. He said that a helpline was set up to tackle coronavirus and appealed citizens to call if they suspect an incident of infection.

The helpline number is 91-11-23978046

In light of the coronavirus crisis, India has banned the export of 26 essential medicines. This step has been taken to avoid a potential shortage of drugs in India.

In another important step, India has stayed visas of travellers from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan. DGCA has already said that aircrafts coming from Italy, Iran and South Korea will have to go through the disinfection process. A naval exercise due to happen in Visakhapattanam has also been cancelled.

Coronavirus has claimed more than 3000 lives globally and about 90,000 cases of infection have come to light.

In Jaipur, an Italian tourist and his wife were found positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. One case each was recorded in Delhi and Telangana on Monday. Three patients have already been found in Kerala.

MEA issues advisory

Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory and cancelled visas to travellers from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan. Visas issued before March 3 have been cancelled. This is only effective in case of those travellers who are not yet in India

Kejriwal speaks with Modi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has had word with PM Modi about Coronavirus. PM Modi expressed concern over Coronavirus while Kejriwal said that all measures will be taken to stop spread of the infection.

