Image Source : PTI Rajasthan reports another COVID-19 death in 24 hours

Rajasthan has reported another death due to novel coronavirus as a 60-year-old patient receiving treatment for COVID-19 died in hospital on Thursday. The fatality, as confirmed by health officials was reported from Bhilwara's Raipur. Additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said, "His health history says that he had a heart attack on March 6. Initially, he was treated in Swastik Hospital, then was shifted to Bangar Hospital on March 7. Thereafter, he was in ICU from March 7 to 9." Again he visited Bangar Hospital on March 12 and 19 for follow up treatment.

He was thereafter admitted to MG Government Hospital, Bhilwara as suspected COVID-19 patient and was in isolation in ICU as Banger Hospital was sealed with a doctor and other staff also testing positive there.

His samples were taken on March 23 and were reported confirmed coronavirus positive case on March 25.

He had comorbidity (one or more additional conditions) in terms of High BP and Kidney problem.

As per Bhilwara health authorities, he died because of dysfunctional kidney and other complications, said Singh.

On Thursday morning, a patient identified as Narayan Singh, 73, a resident of the city, who was admitted in Bangar Memorial Hospital, had lost his life. Later his son and granddaughter also tested coronavirus positive.

