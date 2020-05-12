Image Source : PTI Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh reported three more coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the infection count in the state to 63, a senior health official said. Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said the fresh cases were reported from Kangra district.

The three include a head constable and a man who returned from Punjab's Jalandhar recently. They tested positive for the infection at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC).

The state has 21 active cases of the virus -eight in Kangra; six in Chamba; two each in Hamirpur and Bilaspur; and one each in Mandi, Una and Shimla.Thirty-nine people have recovered from the infection.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage