Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs over 2.68 lakh new Covid cases in last 24 hrs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) India logs over 2.68 lakh new Covid cases in last 24 hrs

Coronavirus pandemic updates: India reported 2,68,833 fresh COVID cases, about 4,631 more than yesterday, and 1,22,684 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country stand at 14,17,820 with a daily positivity rate reaching 16.66%.

Meanwhile, the confirmed cases of Omicron have reached 6,041.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 471 10 7938 63 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 18313 4109 2063934 418 14508 1 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 837 61 55108 28 282 4 Assam 16614 1482 617825 861 6197 5 5 5 Bihar 34085 2708 729184 3831 12123 2 2 6 Chandigarh 7257 1441 66132 391 1086 2 2 7 Chhattisgarh 30862 2065 1005727 4083 13639 5 5 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 176 14 10731 15 4 9 Delhi 92273 1887 1553388 26236 25305 34 34 10 Goa 18597 1710 181826 1432 3546 3 3 11 Gujarat 55798 5186 840971 4831 10144 2 2 12 Haryana 41443 5441 777414 3394 10091 6 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 9529 1414 226912 560 3889 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 10003 2071 338063 380 4557 5 5 15 Jharkhand 33189 939 360894 2807 5192 3 3 16 Karnataka 141366 25604 2973470 3105 38411 14 14 17 Kerala*** 77523 12291 5214862 3848 50568 20 179 199 18 Ladakh 669 71 22188 35 222 19 Lakshadweep 37 18 10369 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 21387 3735 787298 1020 10543 21 Maharashtra 265397 9836 6717125 33356 141756 19 19 22 Manipur 944 87 123865 29 2012 23 Meghalaya 898 114 83597 75 1490 24 Mizoram 8525 466 142287 373 568 3 3 25 Nagaland 371 84 31701 75 703 26 Odisha 51008 8053 1052395 2216 8476 4 4 27 Puducherry 5658 1388 127795 82 1884 1 1 28 Punjab 34303 3919 598702 3612 16731 23 23 29 Rajasthan 52773 7208 956550 3096 8991 3 3 30 Sikkim 1417 354 32202 30 411 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 118017 14407 2736986 9026 36956 26 26 32 Telangana 21676 1214 679471 1181 4052 3 3 33 Tripura 4132 373 84800 170 835 3 3 34 Uttarakhand 12349 2413 343637 784 7438 3 3 35 Uttar Pradesh 84440 13418 1693842 2554 22949 3 3 36 West Bengal 145483 13930 1698201 8687 20013 28 28 Total# 1417820 145747 34947390 122684 485752 223 179 402 ***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 20 deaths reported on 14th January +179 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Also Read | COVID19: Omicron is 91 per cent less likely to cause death in infected patients, says CDC

Also Read | Maharashtra reports no Omicron cases today, logs 46,406 fresh Covid cases

Latest India News