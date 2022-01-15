Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs over 2.68 lakh new Covid cases in last 24 hrs

Coronavirus pandemic updates: India reported 2,68,833 fresh COVID cases, about 4,631 more than yesterday, and 1,22,684 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country stand at 14,17,820 with a daily positivity rate reaching 16.66%.
Meanwhile, the confirmed cases of Omicron have reached 6,041.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|471
|10
|7938
|63
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|18313
|4109
|2063934
|418
|14508
|1
|1
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|837
|61
|55108
|28
|282
|4
|Assam
|16614
|1482
|617825
|861
|6197
|5
|5
|5
|Bihar
|34085
|2708
|729184
|3831
|12123
|2
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|7257
|1441
|66132
|391
|1086
|2
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|30862
|2065
|1005727
|4083
|13639
|5
|5
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|176
|14
|10731
|15
|4
|9
|Delhi
|92273
|1887
|1553388
|26236
|25305
|34
|34
|10
|Goa
|18597
|1710
|181826
|1432
|3546
|3
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|55798
|5186
|840971
|4831
|10144
|2
|2
|12
|Haryana
|41443
|5441
|777414
|3394
|10091
|6
|6
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|9529
|1414
|226912
|560
|3889
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10003
|2071
|338063
|380
|4557
|5
|5
|15
|Jharkhand
|33189
|939
|360894
|2807
|5192
|3
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|141366
|25604
|2973470
|3105
|38411
|14
|14
|17
|Kerala***
|77523
|12291
|5214862
|3848
|50568
|20
|179
|199
|18
|Ladakh
|669
|71
|22188
|35
|222
|19
|Lakshadweep
|37
|18
|10369
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|21387
|3735
|787298
|1020
|10543
|21
|Maharashtra
|265397
|9836
|6717125
|33356
|141756
|19
|19
|22
|Manipur
|944
|87
|123865
|29
|2012
|23
|Meghalaya
|898
|114
|83597
|75
|1490
|24
|Mizoram
|8525
|466
|142287
|373
|568
|3
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|371
|84
|31701
|75
|703
|26
|Odisha
|51008
|8053
|1052395
|2216
|8476
|4
|4
|27
|Puducherry
|5658
|1388
|127795
|82
|1884
|1
|1
|28
|Punjab
|34303
|3919
|598702
|3612
|16731
|23
|23
|29
|Rajasthan
|52773
|7208
|956550
|3096
|8991
|3
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|1417
|354
|32202
|30
|411
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|118017
|14407
|2736986
|9026
|36956
|26
|26
|32
|Telangana
|21676
|1214
|679471
|1181
|4052
|3
|3
|33
|Tripura
|4132
|373
|84800
|170
|835
|3
|3
|34
|Uttarakhand
|12349
|2413
|343637
|784
|7438
|3
|3
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|84440
|13418
|1693842
|2554
|22949
|3
|3
|36
|West Bengal
|145483
|13930
|1698201
|8687
|20013
|28
|28
|Total#
|1417820
|145747
|34947390
|122684
|485752
|223
|179
|402
|***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 20 deaths reported on 14th January +179 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
