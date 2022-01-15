Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs over 2.68 lakh new Covid cases in last 24 hrs

Saturday, January 15, 2022
     
India logged 2,68,833 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hrs.

New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2022 9:53 IST
Coronavirus pandemic updates: India reported 2,68,833  fresh COVID cases, about 4,631 more than yesterday, and 1,22,684 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country stand at 14,17,820 with a daily positivity rate reaching 16.66%. 

Meanwhile, the confirmed cases of Omicron have reached 6,041. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 471 10  7938 63  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 18313 4109  2063934 418  14508   1
3 Arunachal Pradesh 837 61  55108 28  282      
4 Assam 16614 1482  617825 861  6197   5
5 Bihar 34085 2708  729184 3831  12123   2
6 Chandigarh 7257 1441  66132 391  1086   2
7 Chhattisgarh 30862 2065  1005727 4083  13639   5
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 176 14  10731 15  4      
9 Delhi 92273 1887  1553388 26236  25305 34    34
10 Goa 18597 1710  181826 1432  3546   3
11 Gujarat 55798 5186  840971 4831  10144   2
12 Haryana 41443 5441  777414 3394  10091   6
13 Himachal Pradesh 9529 1414  226912 560  3889   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 10003 2071  338063 380  4557   5
15 Jharkhand 33189 939  360894 2807  5192   3
16 Karnataka 141366 25604  2973470 3105  38411 14    14
17 Kerala*** 77523 12291  5214862 3848  50568 20  179 199
18 Ladakh 669 71  22188 35  222      
19 Lakshadweep 37 18  10369   51      
20 Madhya Pradesh 21387 3735  787298 1020  10543      
21 Maharashtra 265397 9836  6717125 33356  141756 19    19
22 Manipur 944 87  123865 29  2012      
23 Meghalaya 898 114  83597 75  1490      
24 Mizoram 8525 466  142287 373  568   3
25 Nagaland 371 84  31701 75  703      
26 Odisha 51008 8053  1052395 2216  8476   4
27 Puducherry 5658 1388  127795 82  1884   1
28 Punjab 34303 3919  598702 3612  16731 23    23
29 Rajasthan 52773 7208  956550 3096  8991   3
30 Sikkim 1417 354  32202 30  411   1
31 Tamil Nadu 118017 14407  2736986 9026  36956 26    26
32 Telangana 21676 1214  679471 1181  4052   3
33 Tripura 4132 373  84800 170  835   3
34 Uttarakhand 12349 2413  343637 784  7438   3
35 Uttar Pradesh 84440 13418  1693842 2554  22949   3
36 West Bengal 145483 13930  1698201 8687  20013 28    28
Total# 1417820 145747  34947390 122684  485752 223  179 402
***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 20 deaths reported on 14th January +179 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

