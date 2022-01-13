Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
Mumbai's active Covid cases tally crosses 95k-mark as city logs 13,702 fresh cases today

The active cases tally in the financial capital was recorded at 95,123.

Mumbai Updated on: January 13, 2022 19:37 IST
The death toll has risen to 16,426 in Mumbai, the statement further said.

 

Highlights

  • Mumbai reported 13,702 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 6 deaths.
  • The active cases tally in the financial capital was recorded at 95,123.
  • The death toll has risen to 16,426 in Mumbai, an official statement said.

Mumbai reported 13,702 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 6 deaths, according to an official statement by the city's municipal corporation. The active cases tally in the financial capital was recorded at 95,123. 

The death toll has risen to 16,426 in Mumbai, the statement further said.

Authorities on Thursday also said that as many as 265 Maharashtra police personnel have succumbed to the infection so far. According to the Maharashtra Police, there are 2,145 active cases of COVID-19 in the state police.

The state on Wednesday recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases, a jump of 12,299 infections from a day ago, and 32 fresh fatalities. The new cases included 86 Omicron infections.

