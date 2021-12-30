Over 30% jump in India's daily COVID cases in last 24 hours; 13,154 test +ve, 7,000 recoveries

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. New Delhi: Passengers maintain social distancing while sitting in a bus, as DTC buses operate at 50 pc capacity in wake of rising Covid cases of Omicron variant.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates : India recorded 13,154 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 268 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 7,486 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.40 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,42,58,778.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 961 today with 263 cases in Delhi and 252 in Maharashtra respectively.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 82,402, the ministry data showed today.

Over 143.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,80,860. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 67,64,45,395 samples have been tested up to December 29 for COVID-19. Of these 11,99,252 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Wednesday logged 2,846 new COVID-19 infections and 211 deaths, which took the caseload to 52,30,249 and the fatalities to 47,277 till date. Of the 211 deaths, 12 were recorded over the last few days and 199 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,576 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 51,73,656 and the active cases dropped to 20,456, the release said. As many as 69,852 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 526 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (507) and Kozhikode (348).

Of the new cases, 27 were health workers, 20 from outside the State and 2,678 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 121

