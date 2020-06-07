Image Source : AP (FILE) Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra to be home-quarantined from now on (Representative image)

Maharashtra Government on Sunday, took a decision to home-quarantine suspected coronavirus patients who did not show any symptoms (asymptomatic). The government issued such directions to district collectors, municipal corporations and municipal councils. Maharashtra is the worst hit state in the country and forms the largest chunk of number of coronavirus patients and deaths.

The latest decision appears to be aimed at lessening strain on an already overstretched healthcare system. Home quarantining asymptomatic patients may free up hospital beds for confirmed and more serious patients infected by the coronavirus.

As per the latest available data, there are 85975 confirmed coronavirus cases. There have been 3060 deaths so far.

Maharashtra is yet to take decision on opening religious places for devotees.

the Maharashtra government, while last week extending the lockdown period till June 30, decided to keep religious places closed for some more period, and no fresh decision has been taken on it.

"A decision is yet to be taken on opening temples, mosques, churches and other religious establishments for people. There has been no decision so far on allowing people to gather at such places, Maharashtra's law and judiciary department secretary Rajendra Bhagwat told PTI.

Authorities of some prominent temples in Maharashtra also said they have not received any official communication on allowing shrines to be opened for devotees.

When contacted, Adesh Bandekar, chairman of the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust in Mumbai told PTI, We have not received any communication from the state regarding opening of the temple. A meeting of the temple board is scheduled in the coming week."

