Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 30,757 new cases with positivity rate at 2.61%; 541 deaths. 

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 30,757 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 541 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (February 17), the country saw a total of 67,538 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.03 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,19,10,984.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 3,32,918 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,10,413. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.61 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,55,32,460 samples have been tested up to February 16 for COVID-19. Of these 11,79,705 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 766 COVID-19 cases along with five fatalities, while the positivity rate marginally declined to 1.37 percent, according to data shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,53,428 and the death toll climbed to 26,086, the latest health bulletin stated. Delhi on Tuesday reported 756 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 1.52 percent. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,112, it said.

Delhi had on Monday reported 586 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 percent and four deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has gradually fallen to 2,041 as of February 16.

