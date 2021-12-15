India logs 6,984 COVID cases, over 8,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 87,562

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medical worker collects swab sample of passenger for Covid test amid fear of spread of Omicron varaint in Lucknow.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 87,562 today

Over 134.61 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

Total death toll in the country is now at 4,76,135

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 6,984 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 247 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 8,168 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.37 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,41,46,931.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 87,562, the ministry data showed today.

Over 134.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,76,135. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 8,168 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.37 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,41,46,931.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 87,562, the ministry data showed today.

Over 134.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,76,135. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 65,88,47,816 samples have been tested up to December 14 for COVID-19. Of these 11,84,883 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Tuesday reported 3,377 new infections and 174 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,88,587 and the death toll to 43,344. Of the 174 deaths, 28 were recorded over the last few days and 146 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

With 4,073 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 51,21,001 and the active cases dropped to 35,410, it said. As many as 64,350 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 580 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (566) and Kottayam (323).

Latest India News