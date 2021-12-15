Ahmedabad: 552 Covid cases in last 74 days, 75% of them fully vaccinated had very mild symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : AP A police woman wearing mask, center, stands to direct pedestrians towards a COVID-19 testing booth.

Covid vaccines have proved effective in fight against coronavirus as according to the latest data which has come from Gujarat. In the past 74 (October 1-December 13) days, Ahmedabad reported 552 cases of coronavirus out of which 414 i.e. about 75 percent were such people who had taken both doses of the vaccine, but they only got mild symptoms. This shows that vaccine has remained effective in fighting the pandemic.

According to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, it's worth noting that these people got corona but its effect was very mild, due to which not a single person died of the infectious disease in the last three months.

The corporation data shows that the 414 people who took both doses of the vaccine had no serious impact of the corona. Most of them treated themselves at home. Only those had been admitted to the hospital who had one of the other chronic diseases.

On Tuesday, Gujarat reported 55 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 8,28,246, while one death in Valsad took the toll in the state to 10,100, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 8,17,591 after 48 people were discharged, leaving the state with 555 active cases, he said.

Ahmedabad and Vadodara reported 14 cases each, followed by seven in Jamnagar, among other districts, he added.

An official release said 8.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 3.09 lakh on Tuesday.

There are three active cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, which has so far reported 10,658 COVID-19 cases, 10,651 recoveries and four deaths, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28,246, new cases 55, death toll 10,100, discharged 8,17,591 active cases 555, people tested so far - figures not released.

