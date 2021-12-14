Passengers from 'at-risk' countries must pre-book RT-PCR test at THESE airports starting Dec 20

Follow us on Image Source : AP People pass through during the morning rush-hour. (Representational image)

Amid rising Omicron cases in the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday issued new guidelines for international travellers from 'at-risk' countries.

According to the new circular, "starting Dec 20th, all international travelers from 'at-risk' countries, arriving at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will have to compulsorily prebook an RT-PCR test."

A few days ago, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said his ministry had made all preparations in the face of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

“We are putting emphasis on keeping an eye on passengers coming from the 12 countries considered sensitive for the new variant," he told reporters.

"Though it will affect flight movement, precaution is necessary,” he added.

The Union government has issued directives that passengers arriving from South Africa, Botswana and Israel among other countries be screened at the airports, and also asked the states to remain alert.

