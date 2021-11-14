Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). India logs 11,271 COVID cases, over 11,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases at 17 months low of 1.35 lakh.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 11,271 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 285 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 11,376 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.26 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,38,37,859.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,35,918 (lowest in last 17 months or 522 days), the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 62,37,51,344 samples have been tested up to November 13 for COVID-19. Of these 12,55,904 samples were tested on Saturday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,63,530. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

As per the information provided by the Ministry of Health, the active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.39 per cent- which is lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala logged 6,468 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 29 health workers, and 23 deaths on Saturday, taking the total affected in the state to 50,55,224 and the toll to 35,685.

Among the districts Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases--907, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 850 and Thrissur with 772. Active cases stood at 68,630, out of which only 6.7 per cent have been hospitalised, a health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 6,468 persons recuperated from the disease taking the total cured in the state to 49,50,281.

A total of 71,906 samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that there are 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above 10 per cent.

Out of those found infected today, 28 reached the state from outside while 5,914 contracted the disease from their contacts.

The sources of infection of 497 are yet to be traced.

There are 2,25,227 persons under observation in the state, out of which 5,342 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

