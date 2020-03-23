Coronavirus Outbreak: Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in Hosur sealed, entry of passenger vehicles blocked

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus Outbreak: Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in Hosur sealed

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus across the country, the Karnataka - Tamil Nadu border in Hosur has been sealed. The decision has been taken to control the spread of COVID-19. According to the directive, interstate buses plying between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will not be allowed to enter the states. The directive, which has imposed restrictions on the entry of all passenger vehicles in both the states will be effective till March 31. Earlier, Karnataka chief minister Yediyurappa had said his government has decided to close the state's borders as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which causes Covid-19. Karnataka is the second state to do so after neighbouring Kerala, while Tamil Nadu has partially sealed its land borders.

"All domestic passengers will also be screened along with international passengers," Yediyurappa said on Sunday after an hour-long meeting with members of his cabinet and Dr Devi Shetty of Narayana Hrudayalaya to explore preventive measures.

Several states across the country are on lockdown as the Central government has strictly directed people to stay indoors and restrict social gatherings.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked state governments to strictly enforce lockdown and take legal action against violators, according to an official statement on Monday.

The Centre and state governments on Sunday decided to completely lock down 80 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported till March 31.

In view of the need to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, it was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport.

