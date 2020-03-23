Two new COVID-19 +tive cases in Noida's Nirala Greenshire apartments, society lockdown

Two new COVID-19 positive cases have surfaced in Noida's Nirala Greenshire apartments.

Two new COVID-19 positive cases have surfaced in Noida's Nirala Greenshire apartments. The society has been lockdown till March 25. With this, Noida confirmed cases toll has risen to 8 while Uttar Pradesh toll COVID-19 cases have surged to 27. On Sunday, the UP government announced lockdown in 16 districts including Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, others in order to control coronavirus outbreak. India on Sunday observed Janata Curfew day as people remained indoors as the country ramp up its fight against the deadly virus. The Janata Curfew was imposed from 7 am to 9 pm yesterday, however, several state governments announced lockdown in a number of districts and asked people not to venture out of their homes unless it is necessary.

Overall, lockdown has been imposed in 80 districts in the country as state governments have suspended public transport services, shut down private offices, asking people not to venture out of their homes for their own good as it is extremely important to contain the disease from further spreading. Passengers trains including mail/express, premium, all have been suspended till March 31 while metro train services across the country have also been suspended till month-end.

