COVID-19 India: Modi asks people to take lockdown seriously, asks states to strictly enforce rules

PM Modi has urged people to take lockdown seriously amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Amid lockdown situation in almost 80 districts in the country due to coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously. Taking it to Twitter, Modi said many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed.

The Centre and state governments have decided to completely lock down 80 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala announced lockdown in many districts. Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23 till midnight on March 31. India has so far reported 395 confirmed cases and 7 deaths due to coronavirus.