Coronavirus outbreak: All shopping malls, gyms, spas in Bihar shut till March 31

All shopping malls, gyms, spas and swimming polls in Bihar will remain shut till March 31, amid coronavirus outbreak in India. The deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has claimed 3 lives in India while 151 people have tested positive for the virus.

Invoking the 'Bihar Epidemic Diseases, COVID 19 Regulations, 2020', which came into force on Tuesday, the state government said in a notification that the restrictions were "with immediate effect".

It also restricted "all mass gatherings, including family gatherings except marriages" to a "maximum of 50 persons" and directed major shops and restaurants to carry out disinfection twice a day ensure ample availability of hand sanitizers for visitors and allowing "entry only after cleaning of hands".

The government had last week ordered closure of all schools, colleges, coaching institutes, cinema halls, zoos, museums and parks till March 31 as a preventive measure.

