Amid the rising cases of the Coronavirus, Air India AI-138 from Milan to Delhi has been taken to isolation bay at Delhi Airport on Wednesday. Currently, all passengers are going through screening at the airport.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India so far has reported 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus which includes 16 Italians.

