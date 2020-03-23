Maharashtra announces statewide curfew amid coronavirus crisis, Uddhav says 'compelled' to make move

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray/File

Maharashtra has announced statewide curfew amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who said he was "compelled" to impose a curfew throughout the state.

"Today I am compelled to announce a statewide curfew. People were not listening and we are compelled," the chief minister said.

At least three people have died in Maharashtra while positive cases shot up to 89 on Monday. Among the new COVID-19 positive cases, 14 are from Mumbai and one from Pune, making the densely populated Mumbai-Pune belt as a critical area in the spread of coronavirus.

A COVID-19 patient from philippines died in Maharashtra on Monday. The deceased, who is the third victim in past five days in Mumbai -- was a 68-year-old male, who initially tested positive and later negative after apparently recovering.

"The patient was a case of diabetes mellitus and asthma. He was admitted on March 13. He had developed acute renal failure and respiratory distress," the Kasturba Hospital said in a statement on Monday.

CORONAVIRUS IN MAHARASHTRA: Mumbai petrol, CNG pumps to open only for 12 hours

Meanwhile, petrol pump dealers in the city today said their outlets would remain open for 12 hours, including those dispensing CNG. These would be operational until further notice due to a drop in fuel sales in view of restrictions imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. The decision by the Petrol Dealers Association (PDA) will lead to nearly 140 petrol and CNG pumps in Mumbai running only between 7 am and 7 pm.

ALSO READ | West Bengal reports first coronavirus death, 55-year-old resident on ventilator passes away

ALSO READ | Sensex logs worst crash ever as coronavirus crisis deepens, nosedives 3,935 points