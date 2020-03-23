Monday, March 23, 2020
     
  West Bengal reports first coronavirus death, 55-year-old resident on ventilator passes away

West Bengal reports first coronavirus death, 55-year-old resident on ventilator passes away

West Bengal reported its first Coronavirus death on Monday as a 55-year-old resident passed away. The man from Dum Dum in Kolkata had tested positive and was on a ventilator at AMRI hospital. He suffered a cardiac arrest today.

Updated on: March 23, 2020 16:24 IST
West Bengal reports first Coronavirus death, 55-year-old
West Bengal reports first Coronavirus death, 55-year-old resident on ventilator passes away

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government on Sunday issued a notification saying Kolkata and several areas across the state will be put under lockdown from Monday 5 pm till March 27 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Only essential services will be allowed during the period, the notification said.

