Sensex logs worst crash ever as coronavirus crisis deepens, nosedives 3,935 points

Sensex recorded its worst crash ever as the coronavirus crisis deepened on Monday. BSE flagship Sensex nosedived 3,935 points to close at 25,981 while Nifty ended below 7,650.

New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2020 16:14 IST
Equity indices recorded the biggest-ever plunge on Monday with BSE Sensex crashing over 3,900 points as the coronavirus crisis deepened, also triggering fears of a recession. Coronavirus has infected more than 3,28,000 people and claimed over 14,300 lives across the globe. Cases in India have touched 415, according to the latest update from the Health Ministry.

Sensex crashed 3,935 points or 13.15 percent to close qat 25,981. The broader NSE Nifty settled below 7,650. On Monday, morning, a steep plunge of 10 percent in the 30-share BSE pack led to a trading halt for 45 minutes.

