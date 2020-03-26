Coronavirus lockdown improves quality of Delhi air, pollution levels drastically down

Image Source : PTI A file photo of New Delhi's government district

The pollution levels in Delhi have recorded a drastic reduction over the last two days, since a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of the government's effort to check the spread of coronavirus in the country. The Air Quality Index, which is maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), recorded a reading of 56 at the monitoring station at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, one of the lowest in recent years.

At the Bawana station, the AQI was recorded at 136, while it was at 66 at the centre at Mathura Road.

The station at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium reported a reading of 71, well below the unhealthy level of 200.

All the readings were taken at 7 PM on Thursday.

The AQI of above 200 is categorised as "unhealthy."

As of 2020, India is the third most polluted country in the world, with Bangladesh and Pakistan being the most polluted of the lot.

The pleasant news comes amid a 21-day lockdown by the authorities, on account of which vehicular traffic on the streets of the national capital, once among the most polluted world capitals, has been virtually nil. Only people in charge of providing food, civil and medical supplies are permitted to be on the street.

