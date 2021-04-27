India records 3,23,144 new COVID cases, 2,771 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Monday recorded 3,23,144 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,771 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,45,56,209. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,76,36,307, with 28,82,204 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,97,894. A total of 14,52,71,186 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|130
|2
|5520
|53
|66
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|95131
|5399
|940574
|4431
|7736
|51
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|724
|143
|16993
|25
|58
|4
|Assam
|19111
|2294
|220344
|828
|1215
|15
|5
|Bihar
|89661
|2506
|323514
|9228
|2222
|67
|6
|Chandigarh
|5575
|339
|33498
|477
|440
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|121352
|2483
|538558
|17341
|7536
|226
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2022
|23
|4700
|123
|4
|9
|Delhi
|92358
|2234
|940930
|22055
|14628
|380
|10
|Goa
|15260
|1571
|63483
|712
|1055
|38
|11
|Gujarat
|121461
|6455
|382426
|7727
|6486
|158
|12
|Haryana
|79466
|5218
|352515
|6211
|3842
|75
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|14326
|749
|73504
|916
|1363
|27
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|20601
|1043
|140117
|1067
|2172
|25
|15
|Jharkhand
|49504
|1399
|155669
|4018
|2115
|124
|16
|Karnataka
|281061
|18880
|1073257
|10663
|14627
|201
|17
|Kerala
|233140
|13919
|1189267
|7943
|5138
|28
|18
|Ladakh
|1857
|170
|11507
|315
|138
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1179
|1
|1067
|120
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|92534
|986
|414235
|11612
|5221
|88
|21
|Maharashtra
|676647
|23560
|3601796
|71736
|65284
|524
|22
|Manipur
|910
|105
|29267
|36
|390
|5
|23
|Meghalaya
|1403
|15
|14560
|114
|161
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|769
|43
|4731
|60
|13
|25
|Nagaland
|727
|48
|12413
|7
|98
|26
|Odisha
|44948
|2410
|367111
|4180
|1997
|9
|27
|Puducherry
|7510
|222
|45758
|515
|758
|10
|28
|Punjab
|49894
|1740
|286942
|4438
|8530
|98
|29
|Rajasthan
|146640
|9938
|380550
|6416
|3685
|84
|30
|Sikkim
|928
|6
|6261
|27
|140
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|107145
|1965
|976876
|13625
|13651
|94
|32
|Telangana
|69221
|3624
|340590
|6446
|2094
|52
|33
|Tripura
|830
|67
|33514
|44
|394
|34
|Uttarakhand
|39031
|3167
|115615
|1824
|2213
|67
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|304199
|6583
|804563
|26719
|11414
|249
|36
|West Bengal
|94949
|6149
|653984
|9775
|11009
|68
|Total#
|2882204
|68546
|14556209
|251827
|197894
|2771
The head of the World Health Organisation is calling the recent surge in coronavirus in India “beyond heartbreaking” and says the UN agency has dispatched critical supplies to the subcontinent, including thousands of portable oxygen machines that help patients breathe.
At a press briefing on Monday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic “continues to intensify” globally and that coronavirus infections have now risen for the ninth straight week, while deaths have increased for the sixth week in a row.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday pledged steadfast support of his entire administration for the people of India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said.
Biden spoke with Modi committing that the US and India will work closely together in the fight against COVID-19.
"The President pledged America’s steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases,” the White House said in a readout of the call.
This was the first call between the two leaders after the outbreak of the deadly COVID19 wave in India.
Giving out an assurance, the Centre on Monday asserted that the country has enough stock of the life-saving gas and that the people should not panic over the availability of medical oxygen.
Addressing a media briefing in Delhi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Piyush Goyal highlighted the efforts that have been undertaken by the government in providing oxygen to hospitals in areas with high COVID-19 cases at the earliest.