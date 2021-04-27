India records 3,23,144 new COVID cases, 2,771 deaths in last 24 hours

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Mass cremation of Covid-19 victims and others takes place at Gazipur Crematorium

India on Monday recorded 3,23,144 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,771 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,45,56,209. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,76,36,307, with 28,82,204 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,97,894. A total of 14,52,71,186 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 130 2 5520 53 66 2 Andhra Pradesh 95131 5399 940574 4431 7736 51 3 Arunachal Pradesh 724 143 16993 25 58 4 Assam 19111 2294 220344 828 1215 15 5 Bihar 89661 2506 323514 9228 2222 67 6 Chandigarh 5575 339 33498 477 440 5 7 Chhattisgarh 121352 2483 538558 17341 7536 226 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2022 23 4700 123 4 9 Delhi 92358 2234 940930 22055 14628 380 10 Goa 15260 1571 63483 712 1055 38 11 Gujarat 121461 6455 382426 7727 6486 158 12 Haryana 79466 5218 352515 6211 3842 75 13 Himachal Pradesh 14326 749 73504 916 1363 27 14 Jammu and Kashmir 20601 1043 140117 1067 2172 25 15 Jharkhand 49504 1399 155669 4018 2115 124 16 Karnataka 281061 18880 1073257 10663 14627 201 17 Kerala 233140 13919 1189267 7943 5138 28 18 Ladakh 1857 170 11507 315 138 19 Lakshadweep 1179 1 1067 120 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 92534 986 414235 11612 5221 88 21 Maharashtra 676647 23560 3601796 71736 65284 524 22 Manipur 910 105 29267 36 390 5 23 Meghalaya 1403 15 14560 114 161 1 24 Mizoram 769 43 4731 60 13 25 Nagaland 727 48 12413 7 98 26 Odisha 44948 2410 367111 4180 1997 9 27 Puducherry 7510 222 45758 515 758 10 28 Punjab 49894 1740 286942 4438 8530 98 29 Rajasthan 146640 9938 380550 6416 3685 84 30 Sikkim 928 6 6261 27 140 2 31 Tamil Nadu 107145 1965 976876 13625 13651 94 32 Telangana 69221 3624 340590 6446 2094 52 33 Tripura 830 67 33514 44 394 34 Uttarakhand 39031 3167 115615 1824 2213 67 35 Uttar Pradesh 304199 6583 804563 26719 11414 249 36 West Bengal 94949 6149 653984 9775 11009 68 Total# 2882204 68546 14556209 251827 197894 2771

The head of the World Health Organisation is calling the recent surge in coronavirus in India “beyond heartbreaking” and says the UN agency has dispatched critical supplies to the subcontinent, including thousands of portable oxygen machines that help patients breathe.

At a press briefing on Monday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic “continues to intensify” globally and that coronavirus infections have now risen for the ninth straight week, while deaths have increased for the sixth week in a row.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday pledged steadfast support of his entire administration for the people of India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said.

Biden spoke with Modi committing that the US and India will work closely together in the fight against COVID-19.

"The President pledged America’s steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

This was the first call between the two leaders after the outbreak of the deadly COVID19 wave in India.

Giving out an assurance, the Centre on Monday asserted that the country has enough stock of the life-saving gas and that the people should not panic over the availability of medical oxygen.

Addressing a media briefing in Delhi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Piyush Goyal highlighted the efforts that have been undertaken by the government in providing oxygen to hospitals in areas with high COVID-19 cases at the earliest.

Latest India News