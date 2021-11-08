India logs 11,451 new COVID cases, 266 deaths in last 24 hours; active caseload lowest in 262 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India logs 11,451 new COVID cases, 266 deaths in last 24 hours

India logged 11,451 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,43,66,987, while the active cases declined to 1,42,826, the lowest in 262 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 4,61,057 with 266 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 31 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 134 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.42 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.24 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,019 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

COVID-19 INDIA as on : 08 November 2021, 08:00 IST (GMT+5:30) [↑↓ Status change since yesterday]

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12 1 7523 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 3458 110 2050386 425 14397 5 3 Arunachal Pradesh 49 11 54851 11 280 4 Assam 3249 130 602994 265 6028 2 5 Bihar 34 10 716436 12 9661 6 Chandigarh 27 2 64515 4 820 7 Chhattisgarh 244 15 992344 28 13584 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10678 4 9 Delhi 365 14 1414662 33 25091 10 Goa 300 13 174644 43 3368 1 11 Gujarat 229 2 816416 17 10090 12 Haryana 112 761164 18 10050 13 Himachal Pradesh 1216 159 219895 214 3779 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1153 62 327483 103 4440 15 Jharkhand 145 5 343599 13 5138 16 Karnataka 8031 88 2943809 322 38112 5 17 Kerala*** 72932 565 4908857 7488 33716 201 18 Ladakh 122 8 20716 6 209 19 Lakshadweep 0 10314 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 100 7 782283 13 10524 21 Maharashtra 18158 187 6459108 1063 140388 16 22 Manipur 695 6 121457 42 1934 3 23 Meghalaya 363 14 82042 49 1458 1 24 Mizoram 5470 511 119212 647 449 3 25 Nagaland 191 3 31055 10 689 26 Odisha 2915 32 1032197 347 8357 3 27 Puducherry 295 9 126043 44 1862 28 Punjab 222 3 585764 28 16564 2 29 Rajasthan 45 1 945457 4 8954 30 Sikkim 135 18 31508 21 399 31 Tamil Nadu 10474 114 2662386 958 36220 6 32 Telangana 3764 51 664759 171 3966 2 33 Tripura 128 1 83636 11 816 34 Uttarakhand 141 5 336400 8 7401 35 Uttar Pradesh 85 2 1687216 9 22903 36 West Bengal 7967 62 1571295 774 19226 11 Total# 142826 2019 33763104 13204 461057 266

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 108.47 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

