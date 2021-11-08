India logs 11,451 new COVID cases, 266 deaths in last 24 hours; active caseload lowest in 262 days

Monday, November 08, 2021
     
A decrease of 2,019 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

New Delhi Published on: November 08, 2021 10:16 IST
Image Source : PTI

India logs 11,451 new COVID cases, 266 deaths in last 24 hours

India logged 11,451 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,43,66,987, while the active cases declined to 1,42,826, the lowest in 262 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 4,61,057 with 266 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 31 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 134 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.42 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.24 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,019 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

COVID-19 INDIA as on : 08 November 2021, 08:00 IST (GMT+5:30) [↑↓ Status change since yesterday]
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12 7523 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 3458 110  2050386 425  14397
3 Arunachal Pradesh 49 11  54851 11  280  
4 Assam 3249 130  602994 265  6028
5 Bihar 34 10  716436 12  9661  
6 Chandigarh 27 64515 820  
7 Chhattisgarh 244 15  992344 28  13584  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   10678   4  
9 Delhi 365 14  1414662 33  25091  
10 Goa 300 13  174644 43  3368
11 Gujarat 229 816416 17  10090  
12 Haryana 112   761164 18  10050  
13 Himachal Pradesh 1216 159  219895 214  3779
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1153 62  327483 103  4440  
15 Jharkhand 145 343599 13  5138  
16 Karnataka 8031 88  2943809 322  38112
17 Kerala*** 72932 565  4908857 7488  33716 201 
18 Ladakh 122 20716 209  
19 Lakshadweep 0   10314   51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 100 782283 13  10524  
21 Maharashtra 18158 187  6459108 1063  140388 16 
22 Manipur 695 121457 42  1934
23 Meghalaya 363 14  82042 49  1458
24 Mizoram 5470 511  119212 647  449
25 Nagaland 191 31055 10  689  
26 Odisha 2915 32  1032197 347  8357
27 Puducherry 295 126043 44  1862  
28 Punjab 222 585764 28  16564
29 Rajasthan 45 945457 8954  
30 Sikkim 135 18  31508 21  399  
31 Tamil Nadu 10474 114  2662386 958  36220
32 Telangana 3764 51  664759 171  3966
33 Tripura 128 83636 11  816  
34 Uttarakhand 141 336400 7401  
35 Uttar Pradesh 85 1687216 22903  
36 West Bengal 7967 62  1571295 774  19226 11 
Total# 142826 2019  33763104 13204  461057 266

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 108.47 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

