Image Source : PTI (FILE) 21 fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Vadodara; infected in city rise to 39

As many as 21 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported from Vadodara, Gujarat taking the total tally in the city to 39. Gujarat's COVID-19 case tally has now risen to 241 including 17 deaths. The state has also seen 26 people recover from the illness that has killed 199 people across the country thus far.

India's COVID-19 case tally jumped to 6,412 as per the latest figures of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

