Coronavirus reaches Delhi: What Delhiites must know

In what comes as a rather grim development, the novel coronavirus has entered Delhi. The government on Monday confirmed that two more positive cases of Coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -- have been reported. The person from Delhi had traveled to Italy and is being diagnosed at RML Hospital, while the other patient has a travel history to Dubai and is undergoing treatment at an isolation ward at a hospital in Hyderabad.

As many as 25,378 people are under community surveillance across the country. Thirty-seven people across the country are currently hospitalized to avail treatment for coronavirus or COVID-19. So far, 3,217 samples have been tested out of which five tested positive for COVID-19 while reports of 23 are awaited. China has witnessed 2,912 deaths due to coronavirus so far.

WHAT DELHIITES MUST KNOW

REFRAIN TRAVEL TO THESE COUNTRIES

China

Singapore

Republic of Korea

Islamic Republic of Iran

Italy

TO BE QUARANTINED

People coming from the Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy or those having a history of travel to these countries may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India.

IF YOU VISIT THESE COUNTRIES, SOME PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES YOU SHOULD FOLLOW:

Observe good personal hygiene.

Practice frequent handwashing with soap.

Follow respiratory etiquettes - cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness,such as cough, runny nose etc.

Avoid contact with live animals and consumption of raw/undercooked meats.

Avoid travel to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered.

Wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as cough or runny nose.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU FEEL SICK ON FLIGHT WHILE TRAVELING BACK TO INDIA:

Inform the airlines crew about illness.

Seek mask and the self-reporting format from the airline crew.

Avoid close contact with family members or fellow travelers.

Follow the directions of airline crew while disembarking.

Immediately report facts to the Airport Health Office/Immigration Office and Helpline number (011-23978046) also.

Follow the direction of the airport health officer or as issued by the helpline.

IF YOU FEEL SICK WITHIN A SPAN OF 28 DAYS AFTER RETURN FROM COVID-19 AFFECTED AREAS: