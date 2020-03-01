5 frequently asked questions on Coronavirus answered

Image Source : AP Coronavirus outbreak: Close to 3,000 deaths, over 86,000 cases

Coronavirus, one of the deadliest virus that has so far claimed close to 3,000 lives with over 86,000 confirmed cases, has become a challenge for the world as nations prepare to control the epidemic. Also known as COVID-19, the first case of Coronavirus was reported in Wuhan, China. It has now spread to 60 plus countries adding at least 500 new cases every day.

Coronavirus cases have been reported from almost all the major countries in the world including China (maximum close to 80,000 cases), South Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan, United States, Europe, Malaysia, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia others. At a time when majority nations are battling the deadly virus, here's a list of most frequently asked questions on Coronavirus that might help you to better prepare for the disease.

What is the Coronavirus?

The coronavirus causes a type of pneumonia, was thought to have first originated at a wholesale seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It was first reported in late December. The World Health Organization said it appears the outbreak began in an animal source.​ Coronavirus spreads like most of the cold-causing viruses. The virus can spread through coughing, sneezing or touching an infected area. While everyone is prone to get infected by this virus, young children are at the maximum danger of this virus.

How to prepare for the Coronavirus?

The World Health Organisation has issued an advisory, informing people about the ways they could save themselves from getting infected by a coronavirus. Since the virus has originated from animals, WHO has asked people to avoid contact with unprotected animals. Meat consumers have been advised to only consume thoroughly cooked meats items to save themselves from Coronavirus.​

When at public places, always use surgical masks. Make a habit of washing hands.

Avoid travel to Coronavirus-hit countries.

How many people have died from Coronavirus?

Till date, close to 3,000 people have lost their lives after getting infected from Coronavirus while more than 86,000 confirmed cases across the world. Here's the country-wise list of number of deaths due to Coronavirus.

Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10 cases

South Korea: 3,526 cases, 17 deaths

Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths

Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths

Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths

France: 100 cases, 2 deaths

Singapore: 98

Germany: 66

United States: 62 cases, 1 death

Spain: 46

Kuwait: 45

Thailand: 42

Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death

Bahrain: 38

Malaysia: 24

Australia: 23

United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death

Canada: 20

United Arab Emirates: 19

Vietnam: 16

Norway: 15

Iraq: 13

Sweden: 13

Switzerland: 10

Lebanon: 7

Netherlands: 7

Croatia: 6

Oman: 6

Austria: 5

Israel: 5

Russia: 5

Greece: 4

Mexico: 4

Pakistan: 4

Finland: 3

India: 3

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

Romania: 3

Brazil: 2

Denmark: 2

Georgia: 2

Algeria: 1

Afghanistan: 1

Azerbaijan: 1

Belarus: 1

Belgium: 1

Cambodia: 1

Ecuador: 1

Egypt: 1

Estonia: 1

Iceland: 1

Ireland: 1

Lithuania: 1

Monaco: 1

Nepal: 1

New Zealand: 1

Nigeria: 1

North Macedonia: 1

Qatar: 1

San Marino: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

How many cases of Coronavirus are there in the US?

So far 24 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in US but this excludes 47 other infected people who were evacuated from China and Diamond Princess cruise ship, and brought back to US.

How did the Coronavirus get started?

Coronavirus outbreak took place in China's Wuhan and was caused by a member of the Coronavirus family. It originated from animal source. It's massive spread couldn't be anticipated at an early stage. Some of the initial Coronavirus cases emerged from Wuhan where people frequently visited or worked at the Huanan seafood wholesale market.