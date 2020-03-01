First Coronavirus death in US, Trump announces travel ban affecting Iran, Italy, South Korea

Image Source : AP After first Coronavirus death reported in US, President Trump has announced additional travel restrictions affecting Iran, Italy and South Korea

US President Donald Trump has announced additional travel restrictions affecting Iran, Italy, South Korea after first death due to the noval coronavirus has been reported in Washington. Trump announced restrictions on travel from Iran and advised fellow citizens not to travel to certain areas of South Korea and Italy.

"Unfortunately, one person passed away overnight. She was a wonderful woman, a medically high-risk patient in her late 50s," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Meanwhile, China has reported 35 more Coronavirus deaths and 573 new cases. The global death toll due to the deadly virus is nearing 3,000 with close to 85,000 confirmed cases.

Speaking on the travel ban, Trump said, "We are banning the travel of anyone who has been to Iran in the last 14 days. We have the greatest healthcare professionals in the world, we are certainly willing and would love to help the Iranians. All they have to do is ask."

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Italy has jumped to 400 as French Health General Director Jerome Salomon announced 43 new cases of the disease on Saturday.

"This tally is due to an important cluster in l'Oise which has 36 cases," Salomon said, adding that "it's necessary to curb the virus' evolution, slow its spread and protect areas with little or no infection".

The infected people had either interacted with already known patients or travelled recently to zones of risk, Xinhua reported.

(With inputs from IANS)

