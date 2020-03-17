Coronavirus: Delhi Police reach Shaheen Bagh, ask protesters to abandon site

Protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh have been asked to abandon the protest site in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. Resident Welfare Association members and police Tuesday afternoon spoke to the protesters and requested them to call off their protest. The agitators, however, have not heeded to the calls so far.

India has reported 126 cases of coronavirus so far. The cases include 22 foreign nationals and three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 13 cases, including one foreigner.

Karnataka has 8 coronavirus patients while Maharashtra 39, including 3 foreigners. Ladakh has reported four cases while Jammu and Kashmir three. Telangana has reported four cases.

Rajasthan has also reported four cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each. Odisha reported its first case on Monday.

In Haryana, there are 15 cases, which includes fourteen foreigners, while Uttarakhand has reported one case.

Kerala has recorded 24 cases including two foreign nationals. The number also includes three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms.