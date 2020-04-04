Coronavirus: 40 cases of local transmission in Delhi; total tally at 445

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal/File Image

The national capital saw 40 cases of local transmission out of a total of 445 patients infected with the deadly coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a briefing on Saturday. The remaining cases are either related to the Nizamuddin Markaz and foreign travel, he said. This makes me believe that coronavirus is not spreading here, it is under control, he said, adding that there was no community transmission in Delhi.

Eleven patients infected with COVID-19 virus are in ICUs, five are on ventilators and the remaining lot is in stable condition.

500 patients from the Markaz Nizamuddin are in hospitals while 1,800 are in quarantine, Kejriwal said. All these are being tested for COVID-19, so cases may spike, he hinted.

