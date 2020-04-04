Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi to interact with floor leaders of political parties on April 8

PM Modi/File Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an interaction with floor leaders of all political parties on April 8 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The interaction will take place via a video link. This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first interaction with the opposition leaders after the announcement of a nationwide lockdown.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Prime Minister Modi will interact with floor leaders of all those parties who have more than five MPs in both houses of Parliament on April 8 at 11 AM. COVID-19 and countrywide lockdown are likely to be discussed during the meeting.

India has recorded at least 2,902 cases of the coronavirus with 68 deaths so far. Out of these, 1,023 cases were related to the Tablighi Jamaat in at least 17 states.

