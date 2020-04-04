Image Source : PTI Lockdown: Maharashtra petrol pump sealed for selling fuel to private vehicles (Representational Image)

A petrol pump in Majalgaon in Beed district of Maharashtra was sealed by the collectorate for selling fuel to private vehicles despite an order against it in view of the lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Saturday. The stock details and sales didn't match, after which the pump in Sawargaon area was sealed, he said.

"The Beed collector had prohibited sale of fuel to private vehicles during the lockdown but this pump violated the order and hence was sealed," he added.

