Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 937, cases mount to 29974. Check state-wise tally

The death toll due to coronavirus in India rose to 937 on Tuesday while the cases mounted to 29974, according to an update published by the Ministry of Health. Of the total cases, 22010 were active cases and 7027 were either cured or migrated. About 1594 cases of the infection and 51 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The latest figures showed Maharashtra at the top with the maximum number of cases. At least 8590 cases and 369 deaths have been recorded in the state so far. Of these, 1282 were either cured or migrated. Gujarat stood next with 3548 infections, followed by Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY
|STATE/UTs
|CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS)
|CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED
|DEATHS
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|11
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1259
|258
|31
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|38
|27
|1
|Bihar
|346
|57
|2
|Chandigarh
|40
|17
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|37
|32
|0
|Delhi
|3108
|877
|54
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|3548
|394
|162
|Haryana
|296
|183
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|22
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|546
|164
|7
|Jharkhand
|103
|17
|3
|Karnataka
|520
|198
|20
|Kerala
|482
|355
|4
|Ladakh
|22
|16
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2368
|361
|113
|Maharashtra
|8590
|1282
|369
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|118
|37
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|3
|0
|Punjab
|313
|71
|18
|Rajasthan
|2262
|669
|46
|Tamil Nadu
|1937
|1101
|24
|Telengana
|1004
|321
|26
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|51
|33
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|2043
|400
|31
|West Bengal
|697
|109
|20
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|29974*
|7027
|937
|*140 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing