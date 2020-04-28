Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 937, cases mount to 29974. Check state-wise tally

A view of Dariba Kalan market wearing a deserted look due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, near Jama Masjid in old Delhi, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

The death toll due to coronavirus in India rose to 937 on Tuesday while the cases mounted to 29974, according to an update published by the Ministry of Health. Of the total cases, 22010 were active cases and 7027 were either cured or migrated. About 1594 cases of the infection and 51 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The latest figures showed Maharashtra at the top with the maximum number of cases. At least 8590 cases and 369 deaths have been recorded in the state so far. Of these, 1282 were either cured or migrated. Gujarat stood next with 3548 infections, followed by Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY

STATE/UTs CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED DEATHS Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 1259 258 31 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 38 27 1 Bihar 346 57 2 Chandigarh 40 17 0 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 Delhi 3108 877 54 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 3548 394 162 Haryana 296 183 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1 Jammu and Kashmir 546 164 7 Jharkhand 103 17 3 Karnataka 520 198 20 Kerala 482 355 4 Ladakh 22 16 0 Madhya Pradesh 2368 361 113 Maharashtra 8590 1282 369 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 118 37 1 Puducherry 8 3 0 Punjab 313 71 18 Rajasthan 2262 669 46 Tamil Nadu 1937 1101 24 Telengana 1004 321 26 Tripura 2 2 0 Uttarakhand 51 33 0 Uttar Pradesh 2043 400 31 West Bengal 697 109 20 Total number of confirmed cases in India 29974* 7027 937 *140 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing

