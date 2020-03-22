Coronavirus crisis: All passenger trains across India cancelled till March 31

Image Source : PTI Representative image

All passenger trains operating across the country have been suspended from Monday midnight till March 31, in an unprecedented measure by Indian Railways in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus. An order issued by Indian Railways on Sunday informed the public that only goods trains will be allowed to ply on their routes from the midnight of March 22 through 31st of the month.

The extraordinary order by the Railways comes in the wake of migrant workers fleeing for their hometowns, as the number of coronavirus cases approaches the 350-mark. Seven deaths have been reported on account of the spread of coronavirus so far.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken cognisance of the matter on Saturday, as he appealed to the migrant workers to stay put at their current places of residence and avoid travelling in crowded buses and trains.

The railway authorities announced that passengers will be able to avail a full refund for cancelled trains till June 21.

“For trains cancelled by Railways for the journey period March 21 -June 21, refund across the counter can be taken on submission of the ticket up to three months from the date of the journey instead of the present three days or 72 hours rule,” the Indian Railways said in an order.

