Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: 15 districts including Meerut, Agra, Ghaziabad put on lockdown

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: 15 districts locked down by CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that 15 districts of the state that have been impacted by COVID-19 will be locked down temporarily as a measure to combat the coronavirus. Thes districts would include -- Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Muradabad, Barabanki, Varanasi, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur.

"I request all the residents of these districts to not leave their home, not gather in masses and not visit any public places," the Chief Minister said in a press briefing.

He further added, "We are at a stage where carelessness could be harmful.

The lockdown will be effective from March 23 and will be in place till March 25.

Earlier, Section 144 was imposed in Delhi until March 31 as a measure to combat COVID-19 in the national capital. Thus far, India has reported, 341 cases of coronavirus including 6 deaths.