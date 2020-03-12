Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus isolated, work on vaccine on: Indian Council of Medical Research (Representative image)

Coronavirus isolated: Indian Council of Medical Research said on Thursday that it had managed to isolate novel coronavirus (COVID-19). ICMR has said that it will take 1.5 to 2 years to develop a vaccine. Though the time frame appears long, this may be a vital step in fight against Coronavirus. There are 73 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in India so far and quick development of the vaccine is bound to help the patients and the global pandemic of Coronavirus.

India Council of Medical Research has been quoted by news agency ANI.

Indian Council of Medical Research: We have managed to isolate the coronavirus, we have 11 such isolates. Vaccines will take a minimum of 1.5 to 2 years. pic.twitter.com/eQKNzhZ5m4 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

World Health Organisation (WHO) has already declared Coronavirus to be a pandemic disease.

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic," said Dr Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of WHO. He held a press conference late on Wednesday according to Indian time.

There have 1,19,400 confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection across the globe.

Majority of Indian patients are from the state of Kerala, according to the data released by Health Ministry.

Health Ministry officials on Thursday addressed a press conference in New Delhi and said that

The Covid-19 outbreak began in December 2019 in Wuhan in China’s Hubei province and has since spread to 89 countries and territories.

Watch | Hollywood actor Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus