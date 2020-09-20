Sunday, September 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India records single-day spike of 92,605 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 54-lakh mark

India records single-day spike of 92,605 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 54-lakh mark

India on Sunday recorded as many as 92,605 new coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 54 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2020 9:50 IST
India records single-day spike of 93,337 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 53-lakh mark
Image Source : AP

India records single-day spike of 93,337 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 53-lakh mark

India on Sunday recorded as many as 92,605 new coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 54 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 54,00,620 while the death toll climbed to 86,752 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,674,077 and the fatalities rose to 955,440, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, the other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,528,240), Russia (1,092,915), Peru (756,412), Colombia (750,471), Mexico (694,121), South Africa (659,656), Spain (640,040), Argentina (622,934), France (467,552), Chile (444,674), Iran (419,043), the UK (392,844), Bangladesh (347,372), Saudi Arabia (329,271) and Iraq (315,597), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 136,532. The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (73,258), the UK (41,848), Italy (35,668), France (31,257), Peru (31,283), Spain (30,495), Iran (24,118), Colombia (23,665), Russia (19,128), South Africa (15,940), Argentina (12,799), Chile (12,254) and Ecuador (11,084).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 165 3414 36  52  
2 Andhra Pradesh 84423 3774  519891 11803  5244 67 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1886 15  5106 139  13  
4 Assam 28631 423  123687 2074  540 12 
5 Bihar 12609 547  151750 1710  859
6 Chandigarh 2978 107  6415 353  113
7 Chhattisgarh 36580 544  44392 3281  645 17 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 218 2639 31  2  
9 Delhi 32250 529  201671 3568  4907 30 
10 Goa 5730 118  21314 470  335
11 Gujarat 16076 101  100974 1293  3286 16 
12 Haryana 21291 277  83878 2188  1092 23 
13 Himachal Pradesh 4430 284  7081 135  111 13 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 20770 531  39305 784  966 15 
15 Jharkhand 13924 221  54052 1245  602 12 
16 Karnataka 101148 2502  394026 10949  7808 179 
17 Kerala 35795 1415  90085 2740  501 12 
18 Ladakh 987 15  2600 42  48
19 Madhya Pradesh 21605 26  76952 2554  1901 24 
20 Maharashtra 301273 862  834432 22078  31791 440 
21 Manipur 1926 85  6629 91  52
22 Meghalaya 1976 2437 95  32
23 Mizoram 575 10  973 24  0  
24 Nagaland 1213 20  4129 31  15  
25 Odisha 33092 66  137567 4101  682 13 
26 Puducherry 4736 16715 462  462 31 
27 Punjab 21662 94  68463 2645  2708 62 
28 Rajasthan 17717 222  92265 1580  1308 15 
29 Sikkim 422 41  1857 68  24
30 Tamil Nadu 46506 104  475717 5525  8685 67 
31 Telengana 30636 37  137508 2151  1025
32 Tripura 7107 55  14142 583  235
33 Uttarakhand 11293 421  26250 1285  464
34 Uttar Pradesh 67825 410  270094 6806  4869 98 
35 West Bengal 24509 173  190021 2960  4242 59 
Total# 1013964 3790  4208431 95880  85619 1247 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X