India records single-day spike of 92,605 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 54-lakh mark

India on Sunday recorded as many as 92,605 new coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 54 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 54,00,620 while the death toll climbed to 86,752 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,674,077 and the fatalities rose to 955,440, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In terms of cases, the other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,528,240), Russia (1,092,915), Peru (756,412), Colombia (750,471), Mexico (694,121), South Africa (659,656), Spain (640,040), Argentina (622,934), France (467,552), Chile (444,674), Iran (419,043), the UK (392,844), Bangladesh (347,372), Saudi Arabia (329,271) and Iraq (315,597), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 136,532. The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (73,258), the UK (41,848), Italy (35,668), France (31,257), Peru (31,283), Spain (30,495), Iran (24,118), Colombia (23,665), Russia (19,128), South Africa (15,940), Argentina (12,799), Chile (12,254) and Ecuador (11,084).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|165
|9
|3414
|36
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|84423
|3774
|519891
|11803
|5244
|67
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1886
|15
|5106
|139
|13
|4
|Assam
|28631
|423
|123687
|2074
|540
|12
|5
|Bihar
|12609
|547
|151750
|1710
|859
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|2978
|107
|6415
|353
|113
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36580
|544
|44392
|3281
|645
|17
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|218
|3
|2639
|31
|2
|9
|Delhi
|32250
|529
|201671
|3568
|4907
|30
|10
|Goa
|5730
|118
|21314
|470
|335
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|16076
|101
|100974
|1293
|3286
|16
|12
|Haryana
|21291
|277
|83878
|2188
|1092
|23
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4430
|284
|7081
|135
|111
|13
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|20770
|531
|39305
|784
|966
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|13924
|221
|54052
|1245
|602
|12
|16
|Karnataka
|101148
|2502
|394026
|10949
|7808
|179
|17
|Kerala
|35795
|1415
|90085
|2740
|501
|12
|18
|Ladakh
|987
|15
|2600
|42
|48
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|21605
|26
|76952
|2554
|1901
|24
|20
|Maharashtra
|301273
|862
|834432
|22078
|31791
|440
|21
|Manipur
|1926
|85
|6629
|91
|52
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1976
|7
|2437
|95
|32
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|575
|10
|973
|24
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1213
|20
|4129
|31
|15
|25
|Odisha
|33092
|66
|137567
|4101
|682
|13
|26
|Puducherry
|4736
|8
|16715
|462
|462
|31
|27
|Punjab
|21662
|94
|68463
|2645
|2708
|62
|28
|Rajasthan
|17717
|222
|92265
|1580
|1308
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|422
|41
|1857
|68
|24
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46506
|104
|475717
|5525
|8685
|67
|31
|Telengana
|30636
|37
|137508
|2151
|1025
|9
|32
|Tripura
|7107
|55
|14142
|583
|235
|7
|33
|Uttarakhand
|11293
|421
|26250
|1285
|464
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|67825
|410
|270094
|6806
|4869
|98
|35
|West Bengal
|24509
|173
|190021
|2960
|4242
|59
|Total#
|1013964
|3790
|4208431
|95880
|85619
|1247