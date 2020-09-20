India records single-day spike of 92,605 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 54-lakh mark

Image Source : AP India records single-day spike of 93,337 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 53-lakh mark

India on Sunday recorded as many as 92,605 new coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 54 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 54,00,620 while the death toll climbed to 86,752 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,674,077 and the fatalities rose to 955,440, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, the other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,528,240), Russia (1,092,915), Peru (756,412), Colombia (750,471), Mexico (694,121), South Africa (659,656), Spain (640,040), Argentina (622,934), France (467,552), Chile (444,674), Iran (419,043), the UK (392,844), Bangladesh (347,372), Saudi Arabia (329,271) and Iraq (315,597), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 136,532. The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (73,258), the UK (41,848), Italy (35,668), France (31,257), Peru (31,283), Spain (30,495), Iran (24,118), Colombia (23,665), Russia (19,128), South Africa (15,940), Argentina (12,799), Chile (12,254) and Ecuador (11,084).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 165 9 3414 36 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 84423 3774 519891 11803 5244 67 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1886 15 5106 139 13 4 Assam 28631 423 123687 2074 540 12 5 Bihar 12609 547 151750 1710 859 4 6 Chandigarh 2978 107 6415 353 113 4 7 Chhattisgarh 36580 544 44392 3281 645 17 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 218 3 2639 31 2 9 Delhi 32250 529 201671 3568 4907 30 10 Goa 5730 118 21314 470 335 8 11 Gujarat 16076 101 100974 1293 3286 16 12 Haryana 21291 277 83878 2188 1092 23 13 Himachal Pradesh 4430 284 7081 135 111 13 14 Jammu and Kashmir 20770 531 39305 784 966 15 15 Jharkhand 13924 221 54052 1245 602 12 16 Karnataka 101148 2502 394026 10949 7808 179 17 Kerala 35795 1415 90085 2740 501 12 18 Ladakh 987 15 2600 42 48 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 21605 26 76952 2554 1901 24 20 Maharashtra 301273 862 834432 22078 31791 440 21 Manipur 1926 85 6629 91 52 1 22 Meghalaya 1976 7 2437 95 32 1 23 Mizoram 575 10 973 24 0 24 Nagaland 1213 20 4129 31 15 25 Odisha 33092 66 137567 4101 682 13 26 Puducherry 4736 8 16715 462 462 31 27 Punjab 21662 94 68463 2645 2708 62 28 Rajasthan 17717 222 92265 1580 1308 15 29 Sikkim 422 41 1857 68 24 2 30 Tamil Nadu 46506 104 475717 5525 8685 67 31 Telengana 30636 37 137508 2151 1025 9 32 Tripura 7107 55 14142 583 235 7 33 Uttarakhand 11293 421 26250 1285 464 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 67825 410 270094 6806 4869 98 35 West Bengal 24509 173 190021 2960 4242 59 Total# 1013964 3790 4208431 95880 85619 1247

